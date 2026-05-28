Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul meet up on Friday with a trip to the French Open Quarterfinals on the line.

Rudd got a scare in the first round, taking the first two sets before winning in five, but he then swept Hamad Medjedovic in the second round.

As for Paul, he dropped his first set of the tournament and has won six straight since then. That includes a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over Lorenzo Sonego in Round 2.

Rudd has won four of six matches against Paul, but they haven’t played since 2024.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s French Open history, and my prediction.

Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Casper Ruud: -272

Tommy Paul: +207

Total

37.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 9:20 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): HBO Max

Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul: History and Tournament Results

Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud has had a few deep runs at the French Open, making the final in 2022 and 2023, but he has yet to capture the crown.

However, he fell in the semifinal to Alexander Zverev in 2024 and was eliminated in the second round last year.

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul finally reached the French Open Quarterfinals last year, where he won just five games in three sets against Carlos Alcaraz. He’d been making steady progress in the tournament, but will need to pull off an upset here to continue that.

Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Best Bet

Both of these players are strong on clay, but Ruud has won the lone meeting against Paul on this surface.

Neither player should have much of a fatigue advantage, as they each have played between five and six hours in their two matches, including just over two hours in the second round.

I think Rudd is a little too big a favorite here, but not to the point where I’ll take Paul. Instead, I’ll take the OVER in the Paris heat, with 5 Sets (+235) worth a sprinkle as well.

Pick: OVER 37.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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