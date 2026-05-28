Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3
Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul meet up on Friday with a trip to the French Open Quarterfinals on the line.
Rudd got a scare in the first round, taking the first two sets before winning in five, but he then swept Hamad Medjedovic in the second round.
As for Paul, he dropped his first set of the tournament and has won six straight since then. That includes a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over Lorenzo Sonego in Round 2.
Rudd has won four of six matches against Paul, but they haven’t played since 2024.
Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s French Open history, and my prediction.
Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Casper Ruud: -272
- Tommy Paul: +207
Total
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -125)
Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 29
- Time: 9:20 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): HBO Max
Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul: History and Tournament Results
Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud has had a few deep runs at the French Open, making the final in 2022 and 2023, but he has yet to capture the crown.
However, he fell in the semifinal to Alexander Zverev in 2024 and was eliminated in the second round last year.
Tommy Paul
Tommy Paul finally reached the French Open Quarterfinals last year, where he won just five games in three sets against Carlos Alcaraz. He’d been making steady progress in the tournament, but will need to pull off an upset here to continue that.
Casper Ruud vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Best Bet
Both of these players are strong on clay, but Ruud has won the lone meeting against Paul on this surface.
Neither player should have much of a fatigue advantage, as they each have played between five and six hours in their two matches, including just over two hours in the second round.
I think Rudd is a little too big a favorite here, but not to the point where I’ll take Paul. Instead, I’ll take the OVER in the Paris heat, with 5 Sets (+235) worth a sprinkle as well.
Pick: OVER 37.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop