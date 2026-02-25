Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night, as they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cleveland won against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, moving it to 37-22 in the 2025-26 season, good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks also played on Tuesday night, winning against the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee is on the outside of the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference, and it’s hard to see it making a real push unless Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) returns to the lineup. Giannis has not played since Jan. 23 with his second calf injury of the 2025-26 season.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as home underdogs in this game. Milwaukee is just 10-16 when Giannis doesn’t play this season, while the Cavs are 8-2 in their last 10 games and playing much better since acquiring former league MVP James Harden.

So, how should we bet on Wednesday’s contest?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this divisional battle on Feb. 25.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -8.5 (-105)

Bucks +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavs: -310

Bucks: +250

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Cavs record: 37-22

Bucks record: 25-31

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bucks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins OVER 17.5 Points (-124)

In today’s best NBA prop bets , I shared why Rollins is a solid bet to have a big scoring game against Cleveland:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins is having a career year, averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from 3.

Rollins has really come on as a scorer this month, averaging 22.3 points in eight games while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 52.7 percent from 3. Rollins has scored over 20 points in seven of those eight games.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) still banged up, Rollins should be the No. 1 option on Wednesday against a Cavs team that is allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Are the Cavs now a more trustworthy team against the spread with James Harden in the fold? It’s starting to seem like it, and I think they’re worth a look on the road.

While the Bucks are playing better in recent weeks, they have struggled against some of the better teams, losing badly to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Milwaukee is just 9-23 against teams that are over .500 this season.

The Cavs have not been great against the spread this season, but they dominated the New York Knicks on Tuesday and have won eight of their 10 games this month, going 7-3 against the spread.

Cleveland already has wins by 12 and five against the Bucks this season, and I think it’ll add to that total on Wednesday. A win would move Cleveland ahead of New York in the Eastern Conference standings, and it ranks fourth in the NBA in net rating (+11.5) over its last 10 games.

The Bucks are outside the top-10 in net rating (+1.4) over that same stretch. Cleveland should be able to handle business on the road on Wednesday.

Pick: Cavs -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

