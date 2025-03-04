Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
The Cleveland Cavaliers survived an overtime scare against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and they’ve now won 10 games in a row to become the first team in the NBA with 50 wins this season.
Cleveland didn’t have Donovan Mitchell (rest) on Sunday, but it will get him back in the lineup for Tuesday’s matchup against the struggling Chicago Bulls.
Chicago suffered a double-digit loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, and it's now just 2-8 in its last 10 games. Somehow, the Bulls are still clinging to the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs have the best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, but can they cover this massive spread on the road on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this divisional matchup on March 4.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -12.5 (-112)
- Bulls +12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -700
- Bulls: +500
Total
- 245.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cavaliers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 50-10
- Bulls record: 24-37
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Evan Mobley – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – questionable
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – questionable
- Nikola Vucevic – out
- Coby White – probable
- Jahmir Young – questionable
- Patrick Williams – out
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why De’Andre Hunter is a solid target in the prop target on Tuesday:
Since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, De’Andre Hunter has been lights out from 3-point range, shooting 59.5 percent on 5.3 attempts per game.
With Evan Mobley (rest) ruled out on Tuesday night, I expect Hunter (who started for Donovan Mitchell on Sunday) to get another start in this matchup. The former lottery pick knocked down five of his nine 3-point attempts on Sunday, and he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of eight games in Cleveland.
He should have a big game against a Chicago Bulls team that ranks 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Matas Buzelis UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-110)
There’s a chance that rookie Matas Buzelis has an expanded role on Tuesday night, but I still think this number is too high for him.
Buzelis is averaging just 3.8 rebounds per game since being moved into the starting lineup, clearing 5.5 boards in just two of those 10 games.
Now, he takes on a Cleveland team that is ninth in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and fourth (over its last 10 games) in rebounding percentage. I think 5.5 is way too high of a line for the rookie tonight.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Cavs have the best net rating in the NBA (+15.9) while the Bulls are just 28th in that same stretch (-7.8).
Even with Mobley out, I think the Cavs could blow out this Bulls team that won’t have Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu and could be without Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Kevin Huerter (all questionable).
Cleveland is one of the best teams in the league as a road favorite (15-8 against the spread), and it already has wins by six and 18 points against this Bulls team back in November when it had Zach LaVine.
Chicago is 29th in the NBA in opponent points per game, and it doesn't have nearly as good of an offense as it did when these teams last played. On top of that, the Cavs have the best offensive rating in the league.
I expect them to roll on Tuesday night.
Pick: Cavs -12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
