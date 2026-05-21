Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jalen Brunson, Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2, Evan Mobley)

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals delivered yet another insane comeback involving the New York Knicks, only this time they were on the right side of it.

After losing Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers in heartbreaking fashion, the Knicks erased a 22-point fourth quarter deficit on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 1-0 series lead.

The overtime win for New York was powered by 38 points from Jalen Brunson, who ruthlessly hunted James Harden down the stretch to spark an 18-1 Knicks that turned into an extended 44-11 over the final eight minutes of regulation and the five-minute overtime session.

New York is favored to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead, but the Cavs showed early in Game 1 that they can hang in this series.

Tuesday’s game was extremely kind to us , as Brunson went off in the fourth quarter and overtime to cash our three-pick parlay, and Donovan Mitchell easily cleared his 3-point prop in a strong showing in this series opener.

Now, I’m eyeing two more plays for Game 2, including the same exact Brunson parlay.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind these plays for Thursday’s Eastern Conference Finals action.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 308-262 (-1.61 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1599-1498-27 (+31.54 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson Parlay (+113) – 3 Legs

Evan Mobley OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)

Jalen Brunson Parlay (+113) – 3 Legs

Jalen Brunson 20+ Points

Jalen Brunson 5+ Assists

New York Knicks Moneyline

This parlay hit in Game 1 of this series, and I’m going back to the well in Game 2 with the Knicks sitting as slightly smaller favorites on the moneyline.

Brunson scored 38 points in Game 1, putting the Knicks on his back in the fourth quarter. He also dished out six assists, and he now has five or more dimes in all but three of his 11 playoff games this season.

The All-Star guard is averaging 28.4 points per game in the playoffs, and he clearly has a matchup he can exploit in James Harden. Brunson sought out Harden in switches the entire fourth quarter, sparking the Knicks’ comeback.

Brunson only has two games in the playoffs where he failed to reach 20 points, and the Knicks are now 5-1 at home in this year’s postseason and 35-11 at home overall in the 2025-26 campaign.

At +113, I think this is a nice way to get to plus money rather than risking any of these plays individually (Brunson OVER Points, Assists or the Knicks -6.5).

Evan Mobley OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)

Cavs big man Evan Mobley was the best big on the floor in Game 1, finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

He’s now picked up 28 or more PRA in four of his last five playoff games, averaging 18.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over that stretch. The rebounding has really been consistent for Mobley in the playoffs, as he’s picked up at least eight boards in 10 of his 15 games.

The Knicks had some issues dealing with Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the glass, especially when they decided to blitz Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in the pick-and-roll. Mobley also played over 46 minutes in the overtime loss, a sign that he’s clearly the preferred option when Kenny Atkinson goes to one big in this series.

After easily clearing this line in Game 1, I think Mobley is worth a look in Game 2. He’s trending up after taking the most shots (16) he has in a playoff game this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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