Cavaliers vs. Knicks Series Opening Odds for Eastern Conference Finals (Will New York Advance?)

The Eastern Conference Finals are finally set after the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell won Game 7 of the second round against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, setting up an interesting matchup with Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

New York is back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second season in a row, and it had a heartbreaking loss to Indiana – especially losing Game 1 at home in overtime – last season. So, do the Knicks finally get over the hump with this current core?

The Cavs could ask themselves the same question, as they have finally broken through to the Conference Finals after three straight exits in either the first or second round. Prior to their series with the Pistons, the Cavs had not won more than one game in the conference semis in the Mitchell era.

Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as favorites in the opening odds for this series, but Cleveland did win the lone matchup between these teams after it acquired James Harden at the deadline.

Still, the Knicks have won seven games in a row, posting the best net rating in the playoffs (plus-20.0) after sweeping Philadelphia in the second round. This should be an interesting series, though both of these teams are behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio in the latest Finals odds, a sign that they’d be underdogs if they do advance.

Here’s a look at the odds across all the different series markets for the Cavs vs. Knicks matchup.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Series Odds

Cavs: +215

Knicks: -265

Based on these odds (New York -265), the Knicks have an implied probability of 72.60 percent to win this series. The opinion on the Knicks has completely flipped with their playoff performance, as they went from third in the odds to win the East to first after Boston was upset in the first round and Cleveland went to seven games against Toronto.

Entering the 2025-26 season, these teams were expected to be the top two teams in the conference, and they eventually made it to that point, even if the path wasn’t exactly perfect.

The Knicks have a top-two offensive, defensive and net rating this postseason while the Cavs (8-6 overall) are just sixth in the NBA in net rating (plus-1.0).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Series Correct Score

Knicks in 5: +320

Knicks in 7: +330

Knicks in 6: +475

Knicks in 4: +550

Cavs in 6: +600

Cavs in 7: +850

Cavs in 5: +1600

Cavs in 4: +2200

It’s pretty clear that the betting market expects the Knicks to win this series, as every outcome with them winning covers the top four in the correct score odds. Cleveland’s best chance – based on the odds – is to win this series in six games (+600).

The Cavs’ road struggles are notable since they do not have home court in this series, and the Knicks simply have a much more talented offensive team than Detroit, which Cleveland struggled with in the second round. The Cavs have posted an offensive rating of just 109.4 on the road, which is more than eight points worse per 100 possessions than it has been at home.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 4-1 at home and 4-1 on the road in the postseason with both of their losses coming by one point to Atlanta. It is interesting that the Knicks winning in seven games nearly has the same odds as them winning in five games, especially when it comes to the next two markets (series spread and total games).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Series Spread

Cavs: +1.5 (+100)

Knicks: -1.5 (-120)

Based on these odds, it’s nearly a 50/50 chance that we see a Game 7 – or the Cavs win – in this series. The only way Cleveland covers this spread without winning the series is by forcing a Game 7.

The Cavs have gone to seven games in back-to-back series, and they have the top-line talent to compete with New York in this matchup. The issue is that New York’s offense (No. 4 in the NBA in the regular season, No. 2 in the playoffs) is a massive step up from Toronto and Detroit, two teams that struggled to score in the playoffs outside of their top stars (Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham).

The Knicks certainly pose an interesting threat on that end of the floor, and they have a major rest advantage over a Cavs team that has had to play the maximum 14 games so far this postseason.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -150/Under +125)

Even though the Knicks winning this series in five games is the most-likely outcome based on the correct score odds, the series total odds suggest that we could see a long series.

The OVER (-150) is pretty heavily favored, and it is worth noting that both of these teams have gone to at least six games in three of four series so far this postseason.

Cleveland’s impressive record at home (6-1 in the playoffs) could be enough to at least get things to a Game 6, even though the Knicks are favored to advance.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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