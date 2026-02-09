Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers peaking at the right time?

Cleveland has won eight of its last 10 games to jump into a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, and it has some new additions to integrate into the rotation.

James Harden made his Cavs debut on Saturday, scoring 23 points in a win over the Sacramento Kings, and he’s one of several players that the Cavs added at the deadline. Cleveland also brought in guards Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, giving this team a much different look as it looks to make a run at an NBA title.

On Monday, the Cavs remain on the road for a date with the Denver Nuggets, who are struggling as of late. Denver is still the No. 3 seed in the West, but it has dropped five of its last 10 games and three of its last four – even with Nikola Jokic (knee) back in action.

Denver has not been able to stay healthy all season, and a few key players like Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Jones and potentially Jamal Murray (questionable) are out of the lineup on Monday.

Still, oddsmakers have Denver as a 1.5-point favorite against this surging Cavs team. So, how should we bet on it?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s action.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +1.5 (-120)

Nuggets -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Cavs: -108

Nuggets: -112

Total

239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Cavs record: 32-21

Nuggets record: 34-19

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Dean Wade – questionable

Jaylon Tyson – questionable

Emanuel Miller – out

Even Mobley – out

Max Strus – out

Nuggets Injury Report

Tamar Bates – out

Aaron Gordon – out

Christian Braun – probable

Nikola Jokic – probable

Jamal Murray – questionable

Cameron Johnson – out

Spencer Jones – out

Curtis Jones – out

Peyton Watson – out

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-120)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic could have a big game against Cleveland:

This season, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 18 of his 37 games this season, and he's put together two huge performances over his last two games.

Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a double overtime loss to the New York Knicks, and he followed that up with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists against the Chicago Bulls. Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for this game, so Jokic may be forced into an even bigger playmaking (and scoring) role than usual.

The Cavs rank in the middle of the pack in both opponent assists per game and opponent rebounds per game, which should set up well for Jokic in this market.

At the end of the day, the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double and always seems to be in play for one. At this price, he’s worth a bet – especially if Murray sits – on Monday.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

Even though Jokic is back and in the lineup, Denver has not been nearly as dominant since so many other pieces are sidelined.

Murray’s hip injury is a major concern heading into this game, and it would be surprising for Denver to push him to play with the All-Star break looming.

The Nuggets did open as underdogs in this game and the line has flipped, but the moneyline is essentially a pick’em on Monday night.

Cleveland has the No. 4 net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games while Denver is 14th during that same stretch. On top of that, the Cavs have won three games in a row on the road and are now 15-10 on the season.

Denver, on the other hand, has struggled at home this season – something that doesn’t happen often – going just 14-10 overall. I lean with the Cavs to win this game, especially if Murray ends up sitting out.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

