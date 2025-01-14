Cavaliers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Andrew Nembhard Undervalued on Tuesday)
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers match up for the second time in as many games on Tuesday night, and there are a few player props to consider for this matchup.
Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is doubtful with a hamstring injury in this game, which should open up some more opportunities for a few players in their rotation.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have an All-Star guard that has been red-hot shooting the 3-ball this season and may be undervalued tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the top props for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Cavs vs. Pacers
- Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
- Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Pacers center Myles Turner could be in line for a few more shots with Haliburton doubtful tonight, and he’s already made two or more 3-pointers in five of his last six matchups.
In the 2024-25 season, Turner is shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 1.9 made treys on 4.9 attempts per game.
Cleveland ranks just 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage, so don’t be shocked if Turner gets loose from deep a few times tonight. He made 2-of-6 shots from 3 against Cleveland on Sunday.
Andrew Nembhard OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
With Haliburton doubtful, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Andrew Nembhard is worth a look in the prop market tonight:
I’m buying Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard tonight with Tyrese Haliburton expected to be out of the lineup.
Nembhard scored 19 points against Cleveland on just 11 shots on Sunday when Haliburton missed the entire second half, and he finished last season by scoring 14 or more points in five of his last six games with Hali out of the lineup.
Nembhard’s usage hasn’t been huge this season, but when he attempts 10 or more shots, he’s cleared 13.5 points in seven of 10 games.
I expect the Pacers guard to operate as one of the primary options in the offense on Tuesday. While his assists prop has been juiced to 6.5 with Hali out, there hasn’t been as much of an adjustment to his points, so I lean there for my best bet.
Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Can Cavs guard Darius Garland keep his fast start to the season shooting the ball going tonight?
On Sunday, he made 3-of-9 shots from beyond the arc, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in three of his last four games.
Over his last 21 games, Garland is averaging 3.0 made 3s on 7.0 attempts per game, clearing 2.5 made 3s in 13 of those matchups. This season, Garland is shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, making him worth a shot against this middling Pacers defense.
