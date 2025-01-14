Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 14
For the second time in as many games, the Indiana Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, only this matchup will be played in Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers snapped the Cavs’ 12-game winning streak on Sunday, rallying from a first-half deficit to win outright as nine-point underdogs. The only issue?
Indiana lost Tyrese Haliburton to a hamstring injury in that game, and he’s listed as doubtful on Tuesday night.
That means the Pacers will lean on TJ McConnell and Andrew Nembhard to carry the load at the point guard spot against the No. 1 seed in the East.
The Cavs enter this game with a 33-5 record, and they’re still on pace to push for a 70-win season. Oddsmakers have favored Donovan Mitchell and company by seven points on the road, but should we trust them to cover this number?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cavs -7 (-112)
- Pacers +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -285
- Pacers: +230
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Cavs record: 33-5
- Pacers record: 22-18
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Ty Jerome – doubtful
- Luke Travers – out
- JT Thor – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Tyrese Haliburton – doubtful
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- James Wiseman – out
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Darius Garland made 3-of-9 shots from beyond the arc, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in three of his last four games.
Over his last 21 games, Garland is averaging 3.0 made 3s on 7.0 attempts per game, clearing 2.5 made 3s in 13 of those matchups. This season, Garland is shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
With Tyrese Haliburton doubtful, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Andrew Nembhard is worth a look in the prop market tonight:
I’m buying Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard tonight with Tyrese Haliburton expected to be out of the lineup.
Nembhard scored 19 points against Cleveland on just 11 shots on Sunday when Haliburton missed the entire second half, and he finished last season by scoring 14 or more points in five of his last six games with Hali out of the lineup.
Nembhard’s usage hasn’t been huge this season, but when he attempts 10 or more shots, he’s cleared 13.5 points in seven of 10 games.
I expect the Pacers guard to operate as one of the primary options in the offense on Tuesday. While his assists prop has been juiced to 6.5 with Hali out, there hasn’t been as much of an adjustment to his points, so I lean there for my best bet.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Cleveland’s only lost five games all season long, and I don’t expect it to lose two straight to an undermanned Pacers team.
With Haliburton doubtful, the Pacers are likely down two starters in him and Aaron Nesmith on Tuesday night.
The Cavs, even though they struggled in the second half on Sunday, are an impressive 9-4 against the spread when favored on the road while the Pacers are just 2-2 against the spread as home dogs.
Not only that, but Cleveland has the third-best net rating in the NBA on the road in the 2024-25 campaign.
Indiana did have a big second half without Haliburton on Sunday, but it has gone from a nine-point road dog to a seven-point home dog despite its best player being listed as doubtful tonight.
This is a prime spot to get back on the Cavs to win and cover on the road. They’ve posted an average scoring margin of +11.2 points per game as a road favorite this season.
Pick: Cavs -7 (-112)
