Cavaliers vs. Pistons Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 2 (Detroit Favored to Take 2-0 Lead)

The No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons have won four games in a row and are riding high heading into Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Detroit was favored in the odds for Game 1, and it remains in that same spot ahead of Game 2 with a chance to take a 2-0 series lead.

Cleveland has yet to win a road game in the playoffs this season, and Donovan Mitchell and company were limited to just 101 points in a 10-point loss in Game 1.

Detroit’s offense came alive after a terrible series against Orlando, shooting 38.5 percent from 3 while six different players scored in double figures. Can Cade Cunningham and company keep that up in Game 2?

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and some things to watch for Thursday’s matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +3.5 (-115)

Pistons -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavs: +130

Pistons: -155

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The spread in this game has stayed the same with Detroit set as a 3.5-point favorite once again. However, there has been some movement with the total, which went from 214.5 to 215.5 , even though Game 1 went UNDER.

The Pistons now have a 3-2 advantage over the Cavs this season after these teams split their four regular-season meetings.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2 Preview

Does Detroit have something going on the offensive end?

Cade Cunningham has been great all postseason, but Tobias Harris’ scoring has been really important over the last five games to keep this Pistons team afloat in the first round and now off to a strong start in Round 2.

Cleveland is 0-4 straight up on the road in the playoffs, which is a major concern going forward so it is a No. 4 seed. Cleveland – if it finds a way to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals – would be the road team if it faces the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Detroit took 19 more free throws than the Cavs in Game 1, and the Pistons showed why they had the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA during the regular season, holding Cleveland to just 101 points while forcing 19 turnovers.

Cleveland may have a higher ceiling with its core players, but we’ve yet to see the Cavs put it all together for an entire game in this postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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