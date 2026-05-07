Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Make it four wins in a row for the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham, as they knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday’s opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Detroit held the Cavs to just 101 points and forced 19 turnovers, showcasing why it had the No. 2 defense in the NBA during the regular season. The Pistons saved their season with three wins in a row against the Orlando Magic in the first round, and now they have a chance to put the Cavs in a tough spot in Round 2.

Cleveland is 0-4 on the road in the playoffs, and Donovan Mitchell and company have to be better on offense if they’re going to win this series.

There were two key takeaways that I had from Game 1, both on the offensive end for Detroit:

The Pistons made 10 3-pointers, shooting 38.5 percent from deep. If they can shoot the ball with that efficiency, they have the defense to withstand just about anyone in the East.

Detroit took 19 more free throws than the Cavs, something that will likely even out during the series. However, the Pistons clearly were the aggressors on Tuesday, which bodes well for them again at home.

Oddsmakers have kept the Pistons as 3.5-point favorites in Game 2, but will the Cavs respond to even the series?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 on Thursday night.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +3.5 (-115)

Pistons -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavs: +130

Pistons: -155

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Detroit wins 1-0

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Sam Merrill -- questionable



Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – doubtful

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden UNDER 19.5 Points (-118)

James Harden opened his series with the Pistons by scoring 22 points on 6-of-15 shooting (9-for-9 from the free-throw line), and I’m not buying him to keep that up in Game 2.

The Pistons have a defensive rating of 102.5 in this postseason, and Harden had more turnovers (seven) than made shots in (six) in Game 1. In fact, the Cavs star has made just 49 shots from the field while turning the ball over 43 times in the playoffs this season.

Harden has 20 or more points in four of his eight playoff games, but he’s averaging just 13.8 shots per game and shooting 34.5 percent from 3. So, he’s been pretty dependent on getting to the line for his points.

In fact, he’s attempted nine or more free throws in two of the games where he cleared this line. I’ll fade Harden in Game 2, as his shooting has left a lot to be desired so far this postseason.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is the best bet in this matchup:

Game 1 between these teams finished with 212 combined points, yet the total has jumped from 214.5 to 215.5 ahead of Game 2.

Cleveland didn't have a great offensive game, turning the ball over 19 times, but it did shoot 45.0 percent from the field and nearly 37 percent from 3. Meanwhile, the Pistons had one of their better offensive games, finishing with 111 points and shooting 38.5 percent from deep.

In eight playoff games, Detroit has cleared 215.5 points just two times while the Cavs’ offense has been significantly worse on the road.

Cleveland has 104, 89, 110 (in overtime) and 101 points in four road games this postseason, losing all of them. Now, it’s facing the No. 2 defense in the NBA that has a 102.5 defensive rating in the playoffs.

Even if Cleveland turns the ball over less, I’m not sold on these teams both getting well over 100 points in Game 2. Detroit’s offense has been up and down all postseason, scoring less than 100 points in three games.

I am fading the moment in this market on Thursday night.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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