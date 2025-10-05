Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Jets)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains out of the lineup in Week 5 due to an ankle injury.
Lamb suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, and Sunday's game against the New York Jets will be the second straight game that the superstar receiver misses.
However, it appears Lamb is getting closer to getting back in the lineup, as he was not seen wearing a boot during practice this week and was instead rehabbing the injury. That's a good sign for his chances of playing in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.
With Lamb out, the Cowboys relied heavily on George Pickens, Jake Ferguson and Jalen Tolbert in their passing game in a tie with the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. With KaVontae Turpin also out for this game, that trio should see all the targets it can handle.
As for Lamb, he was off to a nice start before going down early in Week 3, catching 16 passes for 222 yards in his first two games of 2025. Here's a look at a prop bet for Dallas with the star receiver missing Sunday's matchup.
Best Cowboys Prop Bet With CeeDee Lamb Out in Week 5
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing Ferguson to have a big game with Lamb out in our best props for Cowboys vs. Jets:
Jake Ferguson OVER 5.5 Receptions (+102)
You wouldn't expect that Jake Ferguson would be fourth in the NFL in targets and second in the league in receptions, not amongst tight ends, but around all pass-catchers in the NFL. His 34 receptions are good for an average of 8.5 receptions per game.
Despite that, his receptions total is set at just 4.5 for the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Jets. It's also worth noting that the Cowboys have thrown the ball at the second-highest rate in the league, throwing the ball on 64.84% of plays.
