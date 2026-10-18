Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Packers in NFL Week 6)

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb exited the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 due to a thigh injury, though he did return for a two-point conversion attempt late in the game.

Lamb was able to practice in the lead up to Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, and he's officially off the injury report for Week 6.

It likely helped that Dallas played on Thursday night in Week 5, giving Lamb several extra days to recover ahead of Sunday night's showdown. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, Lamb is not expected to have any limitations in Week 6.

CeeDee Lamb (thigh) not expected to have any limitations in Week 6, per @jonmachota. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 15, 2026

That's a great sign for a Dallas offense that needs Lamb's production to compete with the Packers. Dallas has the worst defense in the NFL (32nd in EPA/Play and success rate), which has forced the offense to play a bunch of shootouts in 2026.

Lamb has been at the center of those, catching 39 of his 51 targets through five games for 507 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys receiver was held to just two catches on five targets in the Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay, playing a season-low 56.7 percent of the team's snaps.

With Lamb expected to be back to his usual self in Week 6, here's a look at how I'm betting on him in the prop market.

Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (+105)

I love getting plus money on any Lamb receptions prop, especially since he's averaging over 10 targets and nearly eight catches per game this season. Lamb had a down Week 5, but his season-long stats are still extremely strong.

Through five games, the former first-round pick has been targeted eight or more times in four them, reeling in at least seven passes in Weeks 2, 3 and 4. He had an insane 17-catch, 21-target showing in Week 4, and I expect his workload (and snaps) to increase after his worst game of the 2026 campaign last week.

The Packers are fourth in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, but they've faced some shaky quarterbacks in Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Jalon Daniels, Tyson Bagent/Case Keenum and Michael Penix Jr.

I expect Dak Prescott and Lamb to get their connection going early and often, and Lamb has proven to be a matchup-proof star for most his career. He's a solid bet at plus money in this Week 6 battle.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .