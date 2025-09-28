Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb will not play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers due to the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
While Lamb has already been ruled out for Week 5 as well, he is not expected to go on injured reserve -- a sign that Dallas expects him to return in less than four weeks.
Still, losing Lamb is massive blow to Dallas' offense, and it's a reason why the team is set as a major underdog at home in Week 4 against Green Bay. The Cowboys are just 1-2 in the 2025 season, and they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
So, unless the Cowboys turn things around on that side of the ball, they're going to struggle to keep up without Lamb making big plays on offense.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for Dallas' passing game with Lamb out of the lineup.
Best Cowboys Prop Bet for Week 4 With CeeDee Lamb Out
Earlier on Sunday, I shared in my best prop bets for this game why bettors should trust George Pickens to step up with Lamb sidelined:
George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-152)
With Lamb out, Pickens should step into the No. 1 receiver role in this Dallas offense.
The Cowboys are major underdogs in this game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them fall behind on Sunday night and be forced to air the ball out to stay in the game.
Pickens has 13 receptions on 22 targets this season, but he’s been targeted exactly nine times in back-to-back games, and he’s finished both of those matchups with five receptions.
The target share should only increase for Pickens, who has played at least 82.4 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps in every game this season.
