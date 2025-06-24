Celtics' NBA Finals Odds Improve Following Jrue Holiday-Anfernee Simons Trade
The Boston Celtics' offseason is officially underway.
Late on Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Boston is trading veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Traill Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.
The move breaks up the championship core that Boston had in the 2023-24 season, and it's likely the first of multiple moves as the C's attempt to avoid the second apron in the 2025-26 season.
Oddsmakers seems to believe that this move will help the Celtics in the 2025-26 season, even though they will likely be without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for most -- if not all -- of the 2025-26 season. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Boston went from +1800 to +1600 to win the title next season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (+850) and New York Knicks (+850) are the only two teams in the East with better odds than Boston to win it all.
The Eastern Conference is wide open in the 2025-26 season, especially since Tyrese Haliburton went down with a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, tanking the Indiana Pacers' odds for next season.
By trading away Holiday, who had multiple seasons left on his deal, for Simons, Boston saves around $5 million in salary for the 2025-26 season. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the move saves Boston about $40 million in luxury tax next season.
Boston still has a solid core with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Simons and potentially others in the fold for the 2025-26 season. However, Marks noted that Boston is still $18 million above the second apron, a sign that more moves are likely coming.
The easiest way for Boston to shed salary is to move on from Kristaps Porzingis, who is entering the final season of his deal. Boston could also look to move Sam Hauser in a cost-cutting move, but it may have to attach draft capital to either play in order to get off their deals.
Boston should still be in the mix for a top-four seed in the East as long as Brown and White remain on the team and healthy.
