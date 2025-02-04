Celtics vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Target Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday on Tuesday)
For the third time this season, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will match up, and the first two meetings were absolute barnburners.
Both games were decided by four points or less, and now the Cavs are just one-point favorites at home on Tuesday night. I previewed this game earlier today, but why not take a look at some player props as well?
Jrue Holiday could be undervalued in a prop that he’s cleared twice against Cleveland this season, and one Cavs wing may be in line for an expanded role tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of my three favorite props for the clash between the two best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaylen Brown OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
- Jrue Holiday OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Max Strus OVER 7.5 Points (-130)
Jaylen Brown OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
If you tailed my props for the Celtics on Sunday, you know that I was all over Jaylen Brown's 3-point prop.
Well, I’m going back to the well with this prop for Brown – who has made multiple shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games.
While Brown has not shot the 3 well this season overall (32.1 percent), he may need to take a few more than usual against an elite Cleveland offense tonight.
On top of that, Brown made 2-of-7 shots from deep in his lone matchup with the Cavs earlier this season. He’s averaging 2.0 made 3s per game in the 2024-25 season.
Jrue Holiday OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Earlier this season, Holiday picked up nine and eight rebounds and assists in his games against the Cavs.
Now, he’s set at just 7.5 – with the odds juiced towards the under – on Tuesday.
Holiday enters this game averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and he’s cleared 7.5 rebounds and assists in 10 of his last 16 games (since Jan. 1), including four straight.
Since the start of the new year, Holiday is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game – just above his season averages. I love him at this number – and price – on Tuesday night.
Max Strus OVER 7.5 Points (-130)
Cavs sharpshooter Max Strus has been an issue for Boston in the past, and he’s cleared 7.5 points in five straight games, averaging 8.1 points per game for the season.
After a smaller role to begin the season due to an ankle injury, Strus has returned to the starting lineup and should be in line for plenty of minutes on Tuesday.
With Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade out tonight, Strus and Caris LeVert will have bigger roles for the Cavs on the wing. Since joining the starting lineup this season, Strus is shooting an impressive 38.6 percent from 3.
