Celtics vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat renew their rivalry on Monday night, but these teams are in two different places at this point in the 2024-25 season.
Boston is in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after dominating the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Miami, on the other hand, is just .500 and holds the No. 7 seed in the East.
The Heat have also traded away their star player – Jimmy Butler – after a multi-month saga where Butler was suspended by the franchise three times.
Oddsmakers have Boston favored on Monday, but can it cover the spread on the road despite a pedestrian ATS record this season?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Celtics-Heat.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -7 (-105)
- Heat +7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -270
- Heat: +220
Total
- 219 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 37-16
- Heat record: 25-25
Celtics vs. Heat Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Torrey Craig – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Dru Smith – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Nikola Jovic – probable
- Josh Christopher – out
- Keshad Johnson – out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable
Celtics vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kristaps Porzingis UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
This is a tough matchup for Kristaps Porzingis on the glass against a Miami team that is going to play two bigs – Kel’el Ware and Bam Adebayo – in their starting lineup.
KP has cleared 7.5 boards just twice in his last 11 games, and he enters this matchup averaging just 7.0 rebounds per game on 12.3 rebound chances per game.
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bam Adebayo is a solid target against Boston:
Bam Adebayo has really turned things around scoring the ball for the Miami Heat, picking up 17 or more points in seven straight games.
Over that stretch, the Heat star is averaging 21.9 points on 15.6 shots per game – shooting way better from the field (56.0 percent) than his season average of 47.1 percent.
While facing the Boston Celtics isn’t an easy matchup, Bam has given Boston trouble in recent seasons, scoring 17 or more points in eight of his last nine meetings (dating back to March 2022).
He should continue to have a big role on offense for the Heat, and 16.5 points is very much in play if he’s going to attempt close to 16 shots.
Celtics vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
As long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown suit up for this game, Boston is the team to bet.
As a road favorite this season, Boston is posting an average scoring margin of +11.0 points per game, and now they take on a Miami team that just isn’t nearly as good as some had expected it could be this season.
The Heat are one of the worst squads against the spread as home dogs (2-4 ATS), and they are .500 coming into this matchup.
This line has moved in Boston’s favor (from -5.5 to -7) early on Monday morning, and I expect the C’s to roll against a Heat team that is just 20th in the league in net rating over its last 10 games.
The C’s have beaten Cleveland and New York in the last week, and they should roll in this game with Miami hovering in the play-in tournament mix.
Pick: Celtics -7 (-105 at DraftKings)
