Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
For the fourth and final time this season, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will face off in what could be a preview of the second round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
Boston has dominated the Knicks in each of the first three meetings between these teams, but Tuesday’s matchup will mark the first time these teams have played since Mitchell Robinson returned for New York.
However, with Boston all but locked into the No. 2 seed (it could still get the No. 1 spot if Cleveland loses out and it wins out), it won’t be at full strength on Tuesday night.
They have listed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis as questionable for this matchup. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are both probable. Al Horford has been ruled out.
Meanwhile, the Knicks welcomed Jalen Brunson back into the lineup on Sunday after a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury. If the Knicks can win on Tuesday, they’d lock up the No. 3 spot in the East.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics +1.5 (-112)
- Knicks -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +100
- Knicks: -120
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Celtics record: 58-20
- Knicks record: 50-28
Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Derrick White – probable
- Jrue Holiday – probable
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Al Horford – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – probable
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Miles McBride – probable
Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
With Tatum and Brown questionable, Derrick White could end up having a bigger role on Tuesday night as a playmaker.
The C’s guard is averaging 4.7 assists per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 dimes in seven of his last eight games and is averaging 5.5 dimes per game in 22 games since the All-Star break.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- OG Anunoby OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anunoby is undervalued in this matchup:
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is undervalued on Tuesday night against a Boston Celtics team that could be sitting Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis (all questionable).
Anunoby is coming off of a 32-point game against Phoenix in Jalen Brunson’s first game back from an ankle injury, and the Knicks forward has cleared 17.5 points in each of his 10 games.
Over that 10-game stretch, Anunoby is shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3 while putting up 27.6 points per night. He’s averaging 23.8 points per game in 19 games since March 1, and I love him to stay hot at home on Tuesday.
Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
I’ll be honest, it’s really tough to bet on this matchup without knowing the status of Tatum or Brown, but I lean with both of them suiting up on Tuesday.
Tatum missed Boston’s blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, and it’s rare to see him sit two games in a row for rest purposes. Meanwhile, Brown still needs to play in a few more games to hit the 65-game threshold for season-long awards, so he has some extra motivation to play once again in this matchup.
When the C’s have even been at semi-full strength, they have dominated the Knicks this season, winning by 13, 27 and 23 points in their three meetings. New York’s drop coverage on defense with Karl-Anthony Towns at center has been way too easy for Boston to beat time and time again.
I’d advise bettors to wait for the final injury reports in this game, but getting Boston as an underdog is a steal on the chance that Tatum and Brown do play. That’s what I’ll do and potentially look to hedge later if they are ruled out.
Pick: Celtics +1.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
