Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Predictions for Tatum, Banchero, Wagner)

The defending champion Boston Celtics are aiming to take a 3-1 series lead over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, and they’re set as favorites to do so.
However, Boston is dealing with a bunch of injuries (Jrue Holiday is out, Jaylen Brown is questionable and Jayson Tatum is playing through a wrist injury) heading into Game 4. Still, oddsmakers have set the C’s as seven-point favorites.
If you’re not sold on betting a side in this game (I personally am betting on the total), the prop market is a great place to get in on the action.
I’m targeting a pair of Magic stars in this matchup, as well as Tatum, for my favorite player props. Let’s break ‘em down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Magic
- Franz Wagner OVER 4.5 Assists (+120)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Franz Wagner OVER 4.5 Assists (+120)
Franz Wagner has picked up five or more assists in two of his three games in this series, as he dished out eight dimes in Friday’s win.
The Magic forward averaged 4.7 assists per game in the regular season, and he’s averaging 7.7 potential assists per game in the playoffs. While that’s not a ton of wiggle room for Wagner, he and Paolo Banchero both have the ball in their hands a ton for this Orlando offense.
At plus money, this prop is worth a look on Sunday.
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
Tatum missed Boston's Game 2 win, but he returned for Game 3 and had a huge game against the Magic in a road loss.
Tatum has 23 rebounds in two games in this series, picking up 14 in Game 1 and nine in Game 3. With Holiday out and Brown questionable, I’m expecting yet another big role for Tatum in Game 4.
Over the last few seasons, the C’s have used Tatum to guard some bigger players on opposing teams – which helps them switch in pick-and-roll – and it’s led to him being one of the best rebounders in the NBA for his size.
Orlando is a good rebounding team, but it also misses a ton of shots, ranking 27th in the NBA in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage during the regular season. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Tatum reach double-digit boards for the second time in this series on Sunday.
Paolo Banchero OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Through three games in this series, Banchero has made at least two shots from deep in all of them. Overall, he’s shooting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and averaging 32.3 points per game.
Banchero has taken at least four shots from deep in every game in this series, and the C’s are a beatable defense for him, as he’s scored 29 or more points in every game.
While Banchero’s game isn’t usually predicated on him taking 3s, he’s needed to in order to keep Orlando in some of these games. With this prop line set at just 1.5, Banchero is worth a shot on Sunday.
