Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took back the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers in a key NBA Cup battle on Friday night.

Now, San Antonio remains at home for an interconference clash with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, who have dropped five of their last six games, including losses to Golden State, Orlando and Sacramento.

The C’s have fallen to 12th in the league in offensive rating, struggling to clear 100 points in multiple games during this stretch.

Now, they have to face a top-three defense in the Spurs, who are getting healthier with both Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox off the injury report after they were questionable for Friday’s game.

The Spurs are set as favorites at home, but they’ve actually covered in less than half their games despite posting the No. 1 net rating in the league. Does that open the door for Boston to at least keep this game close?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this showdown between two NBA Finals contenders.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics +4.5 (-105)

Spurs -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Celtics: +164

Spurs: -196

Total

214.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Celtics vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Celtics record: 12-7

Spurs record: 16-4

Celtics vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – out

Dillon Mitchell – out

Mitchell Robinson – questionable

Amari Williams – questionable

Spurs Injury Report

Keldon Johnson – questionable

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Celtics vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum 7+ Rebounds (-169)

Tatum has struggled in the fourth quarter of recent games, but he hasn’t let poor shooting impact the rest of his game.

He’s averaging 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season, averaging 10.6 rebound chances per night. Tatum’s rebounding has taken a step forward with Mitchell Robinson (questionable) sidelined with an illness recently.

The C’s star is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game over his last seven matchups, clearing this line in five of them. I don’t mind him against a San Antonio team that plays a lot of three and four-guard lineups. Tatum should be able to make an impact on the boards with his size advantage.

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

San Antonio is back in the top spot in the Western Conference, knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in an NBA Cup clash.

Now, the Spurs are favored at home against a reeling Celtics team that has scored 105 or fewer points in five of its last six games. The C’s are just 12-7 after a fast start to the campaign, falling to 12th in the league in offensive rating.

Boston is still fourth in net rating (San Antonio is first), but it has beat up on bad teams, going 9-2 against teams under .500 and just 3-5 against teams over .500.

The Spurs have just four losses all season long and have been impressive at home (8-3) in 11 games. With Dylan Harper back in action and San Antonio set as less than a two-possession favorite, I think this a pretty favorable spot for the Spurs.

Boston lost by 16 points in its lone game as a road underdog this season (against Houston), and Jayson Tatum has been in a major slump in the fourth quarter of games. I don’t trust the C’s to rise to the Spurs level – especially on the road – on Sunday.

Pick: Spurs -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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