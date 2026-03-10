Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

The matchup of the night in the NBA takes place in San Antonio, as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum.

Tatum returned from his Achilles injury on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, and he’s looked about as good as Boston could ask, scoring 20 points in a win over Cleveland on Sunday. The C’s are just 2.5 games out of the No. 1 seed in the East, and they’re No. 2 in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals (behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder).

This should be a fun test for Boston, as Wembanyama and the Spurs have won nine of their last 10 and are putting a ton of pressure on OKC for the top seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio beat Houston on Sunday night, and it’s opened up a massive cushion on the No. 2 seed in the West.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as favorites in this game, but this is an interesting battle between two teams that rank in the top five in both offensive rating and defensive rating this season.

Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this potential NBA Finals preview on March 10.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Celtics +3.5 (-115)

Spurs -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: +130

Spurs: -155

Total

222.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Celtics vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Celtics record: 43-21

Spurs record: 47-17

Celtics vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Payton Pritchard – questionable

John Tonje – out

Nikola Vucevic – out

Baylor Scheierman – available

Spurs Injury Report

Mason Plumlee – questionable

Harrison Barnes – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Emanuel Miller – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Celtics vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tatum is a great prop target against San Antonio:

Even though he’s only played in two games this season, Tatum has already shown signs that he’s his usual self just 10 months removed from a ruptured Achilles.

The Celtics star had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven dimes in his season debut against Dallas, and he followed that up with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over Cleveland.

So, I don’t mind taking him to clear his points, rebounds and assists prop in a marquee matchup with the Spurs on Tuesday.

Tatum has taken 16 shots in both of his games, including 17 total attempts from beyond the arc. He hasn’t been terribly efficient (12-for-32 from the field, 5-for-17 from 3), but that’ll change as he gets more and more comfortable being back on the floor. It’s a positive sign that he took seven free throws on Sunday against Cleveland, as it shows he’s willing to attack the basket despite just returning from a major injury.

In addition to that, Tatum has played 27 minutes in both of his games, establishing himself in a pretty sizable role right away. The C’s star had 34 points, rebounds and assists against Dallas, and he has a pretty discernible floor in this prop if he continues to hover around 16 shots per game.

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Boston is within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but I have to take the Spurs at home on Tuesday.

San Antonio has been absolutely dominant on its home floor, going 24-6 this season. On top of that, they’ve won four in a row and 14 of their last 15 games, posting the best net rating in the NBA in the process.

The biggest weakness for Boston is in the frontcourt, especially with Nikola Vucevic now out of the lineup, and that could open the door for Wembanyama to have a big game.

Boston is 8-4 against the spread when set as a road underdog, but the Spurs have been playing too well at home for me to fade them here. I’ll forget the points and simply take San Antonio to win outright on Tuesday.

Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

