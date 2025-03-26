Celtics vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 26
Don’t look now, but Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have won four games in a row and are making a push to claim a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Phoenix has a tough matchup at home on Wednesday, as it’ll take on the defending champion Boston Celtics. The C’s are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but they lost Jayson Tatum at the end of that game to an ankle injury.
He’s listed as doubtful for Wednesday night’s contest.
Boston has won six in a row, but will it be able to stop this red-hot Suns team with Tatum banged up?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this game with the Suns aiming to make it five wins in a row.
Celtics vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -3.5 (-112)
- Suns +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -155
- Suns: +130
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Celtics record: 53-19
- Suns record: 35-37
Celtics vs. Suns Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum – doubtful
- Xavier Tillman – out
- Miles Norris – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Celtics vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for Boston in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Since Tatum (doubtful) is unlikely to play in this game, the C’s are going to need someone to step up to fill the void on the glass since Tatum has been the team’s top rebounder.
Enter Kristaps Porzingis.
The Boston big man is averaging just 6.9 rebounds per game this season, but he has at least eight boards in three of his four games since returning from an illness. Overall, KP has seven or more rebounds (clearing this line) in 23 of his 36 games this season.
This is a decent matchup for Porzingis as well, as the Phoenix Suns are just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
With Bradley Beal out, Devin Booker has thrived moving the ball, picking up seven or more dimes in three straight games.
On top of that, Booker has pushed his season average to 7.1 assists per game. Over his last 10 games, Booker is averaging 8.2 assists on 16.0 potential assists per game while clearing 6.5 dimes six times.
Celtics vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
While losing Jayson Tatum for this game is a massive blow for Boston, the C’s actually are fielding one of their more complete lineups in recent weeks.
Boston has been resting Jaylen Brown, Porzingis, Derrick White, Al Horford and Jrue Holiday in recent games, but all are off the injury report for tonight’s game.
That’s concerning for a Phoenix team that has struggled on the defensive end all season and still has a net rating that is 5.2 points per 100 possessions worse than Boston over its last 10 games.
Plus, the C’s have gone 5-1 in the six games that Tatum has missed, so they’ve shown they can win without their star forward.
Even though the Suns have looked better as of late (ironically without Beal in the lineup), they are still the second-worst team in the NBA against the spread.
I’ll back Boston as a small favorite on Wednesday.
Pick: Celtics -3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
