Chargers vs. Cardinals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season will wrap up on Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals throw down in the second half of a prime-time double-header.
You can check out the betting odds for the game, as well as my final score prediction, in my article here. Meanwhile, if you're interested in betting on a couple of players to score a touchdown in this interconference showdown, you've come to the right place.
Chargers vs. Cardinals Touchdown Bets
- Ladd McConkey Touchdown (+210)
- Michael Wilson Touchdown (+380)
Ladd McConkey Touchdown
With Quentin Johnston ruled out for the Chargers in this game, Ladd McConkey becomes the obvious choice to score a touchdown, especially with his odds set at +210.
McConkey leads the team in targets (32), receptions (19), and receiving yards (219). He also has already found the end zone twice this season. On top of that, he has an extremely favorable matchup, going up against a Cardinals defense that ranks 29th in the league in opponent dropback EPA and dead last in opponent dropback success rate.
Michael Wilson Touchdown
If oddsmakers continue to bet on Michael Wilson at long odds to score a touchdown, I'm going to keep betting on him. He's second on the team in receptions with 21 and third in receiving yards with 237. He also had already found the end zone twice this season.
He is the clear No. 2 option at wideout and has arguably been more consistent than Marvin Harrison Jr. at times. He's absolutely worth a bet to score his third of the season at almost 4-1 odds.
