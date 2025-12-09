Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff hopes took a big hit this past weekend when the Chiefs fell to the Texans and the Chargers beat the Eagles in overtime. Now, the Chiefs need a lot to go their way if they want to return to the postseason, including beating the Chargers in Week 15.
The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Brazil back in Week 1 and now have a chance to mathematically eliminate their division rival. Can they pull off another upset? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chargers +4.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers +181
- Chiefs -218
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-114)
- UNDER 41.5 (-106)
Chargers vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers Record: 9-4
- Chiefs Record: 6-7
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games
- Chargers are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Chiefs' last eight games
- Chiefs are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC West opponents
Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Elijah Molden, CB - Questionable
- Trey Pipkins III, OT - Questionable
- Derius Davis, WR - Questionable
- Tucker Fisk, TE - IR
- Joe Alt, OT - IR
Chiefs Injury Report
- Jawaan Taylor, OT - Questionable
- Trey Smith, G - Questionable
- Nikko Remigio, WR - Questionable
- Wanya Morris, OT - Out
- Trent McDuffie, CB - Questionable
Chargers vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
- Patrick Mahomes, QB - Kansas City Chiefs
To say this has been a down year for Patrick Mahomes would put it lightly. Not only is he on the verge of missing the playoffs, but he's been the worst quarterback to bet on over the past two years. He can't afford any mistakes in the final stretch of the season if he wants any hope of keeping his playoff streak alive. He has completed just 63.1% of passes in 2025.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Chargers:
I'm surprised to see the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites in this spot. Not only have they already lost to the Chargers this season, and they have a losing record, but they have only five wins all season that have come by 5+ points. The betting market continues to evaluate the Chiefs as if they're the Chiefs of cold, but they're now on a four-game losing streak and have proven they are a different football team in 2025.
I wouldn't be shocked to see if the Chiefs win, but there's no way I can back this team to win by margin when facing a team that's currently in the playoff picture.
Pick: Chargers +4.5 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
