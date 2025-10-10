Chargers vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Chargers Cover in Miami?)
The Miami Dolphins return home to host the Los Angeles Chargers after a loss in Carolina. The Dolphins are now 1-4 but did win their last home game against the Jets.
The Chargers are coming off a loss of their own – two straight, to be exact. They won their first three games before falling to the Giants and Commanders as favorites.
The oddsmakers are expecting the Chargers to bounce back as -4.5 favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -4.5 (-115)
- Dolphins +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -230
- Dolphins: +190
Total
- 44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
The spread has come down a point from -5.5 to -4.5 since the odds opened for this game, as has the total from 46.5 to 44.5.
Who will come out on top in Miami?
Chargers vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Los Angeles Chargers have an offensive line problem with their top two offensive tackles out. While that will hurt them against any team that can generate pressure on the quarterback, I don't have much of a concern about that happening against this Dolphins team. The Dolphins' defense is dead last in defensive DVOA, 31st in opponent yards per play, 31st in opponent EPA, and last in opponent success rate.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense are too good not to take advantage of playing this Dolphins defense. It's time for them to bounce back in a big way.
I largely agree with Iain's assessment here. It's getting late early in Miami, and the win over the Jets was mostly a mirage. The Chargers should take care of business on the road to avoid falling to .500.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Dolphins 20
