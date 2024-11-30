Chargers vs. Falcons Best Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a loss on Monday Night Football to the Ravens, but they're still firmly in the playoff picture in the AFC. They'll take on another team that's currently sitting in the playoffs in Week 13, the Atlanta Falcons.
You can check out my betting preview for this game here, but in this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for this interconference showdown.
Chargers vs. Falcons Player Prop Bets
- Quentin Johnston Anytime Touchdown (+250) via DraftKings
- Justin Herbert OVER 21.5 Completions (+100) via FanDuel
- Bijan Robinson OVER 72.5 Rush Yards (-118) via BetMGM
Quentin Johnston Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Quentin Johnnston to find the end zone is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 13:
I'm going to bet on a bounce-back game from Quention Johnston after he was the talk of Monday night by dropping three passes, one of which could've been a game-changer on a key third down. He and the Chargers get to face a Falcons defense that's dead last in opponent completion percentage.
Mike Hughes of the Falcons is also on the injury report, meaning if A.J. Terrell covers Ladd McConkey, Johnston is going to have a favorable matchup against a backup cornerback on the other side of the field.
Johnston already has six touchdowns on the season. I'm surprised he's available at +250 odds to score a seventh against a secondary in as poor of shape as the Falcons.
Justin Herbert OVER 21.5 Completions (+100)
Justin Herbert to complete at least 22 passes is my No. 1 ranked player prop for Week 13:
Opposing quarterbacks are completing 71.62% of passes against the Falcons, which is the worst mark in the entire NFL. To make matters worse, Two cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, setting Justin Herbert up to have a huge game against them.
The Chargers have increased Herbert's workload the past few weeks, asking him to throw the ball 38 teams in each of the past two games. If he throws the ball a similar amount against the Falcons on Sunday, he's going to soar over 21.5 completions. I love this bet at plus-money.
Bijan Robinson OVER 72.5 Rush Yards (-118)
The Falcons' best path to victory is to lean on their run game. That will shorten the game and keep Herbert off the field as much as possible. The Los Angeles defense has struggled to stop the run at times this season and they come into this game ranking 12th in opponent rush EPA and 11th in opponent rush success rate. Considering they rank inside the top five in both those stats when it comes to stopping the pass, running the ball seems to be the Falcons' path of least resistance.
Bijan Robinson should be fresh off their BYE week and considering he's already averaging 71.2 rushing yards per game, he should be in a good spot to go over this number on Sunday.
