Chargers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 4 undefeated while the New York Giants are still searching for their first win.
It’s been an impressive start to the season for Los Angeles, who has victories over the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. On the other hand, the Giants have been anything but impressive. Outside of a 40-37 overtime loss in Dallas, they’ve been outscored 43-15 by the Washington Commanders and Chiefs.
Oddsmakers have the Chargers as favorites on the road in Week 4, and the spread could climb after New York’s showing on Sunday night.
Will Los Angeles keep charging forward in Week 4?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.
Chargers vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -6 (-110)
- Giants +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -270
- Giants: +220
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chargers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Metlife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 3-0
- Giants record: 0-3
Chargers vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 2-0-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Giants' games this season.
- The Chargers are 1-0 against the spread as road favorites this season.
- The Giants are 0-1 against the spread as home underdogs this season.
Chargers vs. Giants Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- TBA
Giants Injury Report
- TBA
Chargers vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert isn’t ever going to be able to silence his critics until he performs in the playoffs, but the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is off to a great start this season.
Herbert leads the NFL with 860 passing yards through three weeks, and his six passing touchdowns have him in a four-way tie for third-most in the league.
The Chargers quarterback will be looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season, though. He threw his first interception, had just one touchdown pass, and completed only 59.6% (28 of 47) of his passes.
The Giants should provide him an opportunity to get back to form as they’ve allowed 252 passing yards per game, including 361 to Dak Prescott in Week 2.
Chargers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in Week 1, and the Giants lost to Kansas City 22-9 on Sunday Night Football. It makes sense that the Chargers are six-point favorites in Week 4, and they’re worth betting at that spread.
Outside of that close loss in Dallas, against a Cowboys team that has proven to be shaky at best this season, the Giants lost by 15 as six-point underdogs to Washington and 13 as six-point underdogs again to the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, the Chargers won outright as three-point underdogs against the Chiefs, easily covered -3.5 in a 20-9 win in Las Vegas, and pushed as -3 favorites against the Broncos.
Los Angeles has to be the play in Week 4 at Metlife Stadium.
Pick: Chargers -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
