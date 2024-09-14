Chargers vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Carolina Panthers had a nightmare start to their season, losing in embarrassing fashion to the New Orleans Saints.
They'll welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to town in Week 2 as they try to find some level of consistent play. If you want to find out the odds for the game, as well as my best bet, you'll find them in my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're taking a look at two touchdown scorers I like for this interconference matchup. I'm going to go with the rookie receivers for both teams. Let's dive into it.
Chargers vs. Panthers Touchdown Bets
- Ladd McConkey Touchdown +260
- Xavier Legette Touchdown +700
Ladd McConkey Touchdown +260
Ladd McConkey already has a touchdown in his rookie season, finding the end zone for the Chargers in Week 1 while also leading the team in both targets (seven) and receptions (five). There were plenty of question marks coming into the season about which player would be the No. 1 target for Justin Herbert and if Week 1 was any indication, McConkey may take over that role.
At +260, we should take advantage of this bet while the value is still there.
Xavier Legette Touchdown +700
McConkey isn't the only rookie receiver who led their team in targets in Week 1. Xavier Legette of the Carolina Panthers also led the Panthers in targets with seven, hauling in four receptions for 35 yards.
Despite that being the case, Legette has the sixth-longest odds amongst all pass catchers on the Panthers' offense. I'm shocked his odds are available at 7-1 to find the end zone in Week 2. I'll take that bet 10 times out of 10.
