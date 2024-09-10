Chargers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Los Angeles Chargers have started their Jim Harbaugh-era 1-0 after taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Now, they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers, who may just be the worst team in the NFL for the second straight season.
The Panthers were on the wrong side of the biggest blowout in Week 1, losing to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 47-10. Bryce Young looked awful in the first game of his sophomore season which is bad news for Panthers fans.
Will we see more of the same in Week 2? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Chargers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -6.5 (-110)
- Panthers +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -295
- Panthers +240
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-110)
- UNDER 38.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 1-0
- Panthers record: 0-1
Chargers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Chargers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 13-3 in the Chargers' last 16 games
- Panthers are 6-1 SU and ATS in their last seven games vs. Chargers
- Panthers are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Panthers' last 12 games
- Panthers are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games vs. AFC West opponents
Chargers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Tarheeb Still, CB - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Questionable
- Derrick Brown, DE - Doubtful
Chargers vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey: The Chargers' rookie wide receiver established himself as the No. 1 target in their passing game, leading the team in targets (seven), receptions (five), and adding in a touchdown. We'll see if that continues in Week 2 against the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The Panthers' need Bryce Young to start playing better immediately. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 draft has yet to show any level of competence at the NFL level and if he doesn't start playing better soon, he may be benched in favor of Andy Dalton.
Chargers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I'm doing my best not to overreact to Week 1 results:
Unless your opinion about the Panthers drastically changed from last week to this week, you should love the Panthers getting 6.5 points at home this week. They went from four-point underdogs on the road at New Orleans to 6.5-point underdogs at home to the Chargers. That's a significant swing in the point spread despite the Chargers and Saints having comparable rosters in terms of talent.
There's no denying the Panthers' Week 1 performance was ugly and they're more than likely going to be a basement dweller this season, but this point spread is a bit of an overreaction to a one-game sample size.
The Chargers got the job done against the Raiders, but they had a Net Yards per Play of just +0.9 on their home field. I still evaluate them as a solid team, but not good enough to be an almost-touchdown-favorite on the road against any team in the NFL.
I'll plug my nose and take the points with the Panthers.
Pick: Panthers +6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
