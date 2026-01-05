Chargers vs. Patriots Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (LA Road Underdogs in New England)
The New England Patriots won the AFC East for the first time since some guy named Tom Brady was quarterback, and they’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.
The Patriots started the season 1-2 but went 12-1 after that, launching Drake Maye into the NFL MVP conversation. The Chargers stumbled to the end with two straight losses, although they rested their starters in Denver in Week 18.
The Patriots hosted the Chargers in each of the last two seasons. Los Angeles won 6-0 back in 2023 and 40-7 last year. These are two different teams this time around, though.
Let’s get right into the odds for Chargers vs. Patriots in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 11.
Chargers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers +3.5 (-105)
- Patriots -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chargers +165
- Patriots -200
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Patriots only have three losses this season, but those defeats all come at home. They went 5-4 against the spread at Gillette Stadium, including 5-2 as home favorites. However, the Chargers were 4-1 against the spread as underdogs, including 3-1 on the road.
The Patriots’ moneyline odds of -200 give an implied probability of 66.67% that they’ll advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Can Patriots Overpower Chargers?
The Patriots’ lone loss since September came a few weeks ago against the Bills. New England went up 21-0 in that one and led 24-7 at halftime before Josh Allen led Buffalo back for the 35-31 win.
That was arguably the biggest game of the season for the Patriots until this one, obviously.
Since then, the Patriots earned a comeback win of their own in Baltimore and blew out the Jets and Ravens to finish the season 14-3.
The Chargers looked like the real deal for a large portion of the season, but as the weather got colder, so did they. They’re 4-3 in their last seven games, and none of those wins were particularly impressive. Los Angeles beat the lowly Raiders and Chargers to bookend three-point wins over the Eagles and Chiefs.
The Patriots’ 28.8 points per game ranked second this season, and they were also in the top five with just 18.8 points allowed per contest.
If New England takes care of business at home, they’ll host either the Jaguars, Steelers, or Texans in the Divisional Round. The Chargers will head to Denver if they’re able to pull off the upset.
