Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
The New England Patriots stumbled out of the gate with two home losses in their first three games, but then they turned on the gas. They rattled off 10 straight wins to improve to 11-2, suffered a loss to the Jets, then won their final three games to take the AFC East crown.
The Los Angeles Chargers had a few winning streaks themselves this season. They started the season 3-0, won three straight again in Weeks 8 through 10, and connected four wins together after the bye week before dropping their final two games. They did rest their starters in Week 18, though.
Can Drake Maye and the Patriots keep riding high into the Divisional Round?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Wild Card Round.
Chargers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers +3.5 (-112)
- Patriots -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chargers +160
- Patriots -192
Total
- 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Chargers vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Chargers record: 11-6
- Patriots record: 14-3
Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 9-8 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are 12-5 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 10-7 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The OVER is 11-6 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The Chargers are 4-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Patriots are 5-4 against the spread at home this season.
Chargers vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Bradley Bozeman – questionable
- Elijah Molden – questionable
- Jamaree Salyer – questionable
- Omarion Hampton – questionable
- Bud Dupree – questionable
- Donte Jackson – questionable
- Kendall Williamson – questionable
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith – questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Harold Landry – questionable
- Khyiris Tonga – questionable
- Robert Spillane – questionable
- Jared Wilson – questionable
Chargers vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
The Drake Maye Era in New England is here, and it sure looks like it’s going to last a long time.
The sophomore quarterback catapulted himself into the NFL MVP odds race with a few fantastic performances late in the season. He finished the year with the fourth-most passing yards (4,394), third-most touchdown passes (31), and the highest QBR (77.2) in the league. He also ran for four scores on the season.
Maye hasn’t shown any signs of fatigue as the season’s moved along, either. In fact, he put up a five-touchdown performance in Week 17 against the Jets.
The Chargers boast a top-five defense in terms of passing yards allowed, averaging just 179.9 per game. We’ll see how they match up against Maye in New England on Sunday night.
Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
This should be a great battle on Sunday Night Football in the Wild Card Round. Both teams only got stronger the deeper they got into the season, although the Chargers are dealing with a few injuries.
Nevertheless, I don’t see this being more than a one-score game either way. The question becomes if it’ll be a three-point game, and I think it will be.
The Chargers were 4-1 against the spread as underdogs this season, including 3-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the Patriots were 1-2 against the spread when trying to cover between -2 and -5.
Pick: Chargers +3.5 (-112)
