Chargers vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty found the end zone in his NFL debut in Week 1, but can he do it again in Week 2?
Jeanty is one of many players that bettors should consider to hit pay dirt on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Raiders in Vegas.
Anytime touchdown scorer picks are always a fun way to bet on a game, and usually there are many players listed at plus money to find the end zone.
In this AFC West matchup to close out Week 2, I’m targeting…
Let’s dive into the odds and analysis for each of these anytime touchdown scorer picks on Monday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (-120)
- Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+250)
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+150)
Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (-120)
Despite a subpar day on the ground – 19 carries for just 38 yards – Ashton Jeanty found the end zone in his NFL debut.
The Raiders rookie saw 21 total touches and played over 85 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, a sign that he’ll be the bellcow until further notice for Pete Carroll.
The Chargers allowed 5.8 yards per carry and a rushing score in Week 1, so this could be a spot where Jeanty gets on track and rips off some major runs after struggling to get anything going in Week 1.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+250)
Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston continues to develop into a quality player for the Chargers, catching five of his seven targets for 79 yards and two scores in Week 1.
Johnston played 81.5 percent of the offensive snaps for L.A. – a great sign that his role is here to stay in Week 2 and beyond.
Last season, QJ caught eight touchdown passes, and he’s well on his way to matching that in 2025. The Raiders allowed 30 completions and a passing score to Drake Maye in Week 1, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Justin Herbert have a big game on Monday night.
At +250, Johnston is a great bet in this market.
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+150)
If Bowers (knee) is able to play in Week 2, he’s a must bet at this number to find the end zone.
The star tight end had five catches for 103 yards (on eight targets) in Week 1, and he’s pretty clearly the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Raiders. Las Vegas had 362 passing yards in Week 1, so one could expect Bowers to get plenty of looks in Week 2.
Still, there is some injury risk after he exited the win over the New England Patriots early.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.