Chargers vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Who Wins AFC West Battle?)
Arguably the most impressive win in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season was the Los Angeles Chargers’ upset of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers took down the defending AFC champs behind a huge game from Justin Herbert, and they’re now looking to show that they can win the division in 2025 with another matchup against an AFC West opponent on Monday night.
The Las Vegas Raiders will host Herbert and company, and they’re fresh off of a win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. Geno Smith threw for 362 yards in that game, but star tight end Brock Bowers was a little banged up in the win.
Oddsmakers have set the Chargers as road favorites, but are they the bet to make in this game?
All season long, the SI Betting team is going to share score predictions using the latest odds and analysis to attempt to get a score right – and give bettors our thoughts on both the spread and total.
Here’s where I’m leaning for this Monday Night Football showdown in Week 2.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -3 (-122)
- Raiders +3 (+102)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -180
- Raiders: +150
Total
- 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
This line has moved a bit in favor of the Raiders, as the Chargers opened up as 3.5-point favorites after knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.
Can Las Vegas cover the spread at home after a win in Week 1?
Chargers vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – and he likes the Raiders to cover at home:
I'm selling high on the Chargers. Yes, they looked extremely impressive against the Kansas City Chiefs, but I still have some questions about their ability to consistently win by margin this NFL season. Their defense ranked just 23rd in opponent EPA per Play in Week 1, and overall, the Chargers had a Net Yards per Play of +0.4.
Geno Smith continues to be the model of consistency. His ceiling may not be high, but his floor sure is. He may not help the Raiders win enough games to make the playoffs, but he can cover a ton of spreads as an underdog. They have some talent on offense, along with an underrated defense.
I don’t love either side in this one, as the Raiders beat a questionable New England team while the Chargers played a near perfect game in Brazil. I don’t mind MacMillan’s decision to take the points, especially since the Raiders are at home in a division matchup.
Ultimately, the Chargers’ chances to win this game are going to come down to how well Herbert plays after a strong Week 1.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 22, Raiders 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.