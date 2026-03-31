Chase DeLauter's AL Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket After Strong Opening Week

Have yourself a week, Chase DeLauter.

After making his Cleveland Guardians debut in last year’s playoffs, the outfielder made his official MLB debut on Opening Day, and what an Opening Day it was for DeLauter.

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DeLauter went 3 for 5 with two home runs in the opener, and then hit a home run in his next two games as well. Mind you, those home runs came in Seattle, which is notoriously a pitcher-friendly park.

The oddsmakers took notice as DeLauter’s AL Rookie of the Year odds skyrocketed after his strong start to the season.

Chase DeLauter's AL Rookie of the Year Odds Update

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Before Opening Day: +2000

On March 31: +310

When we first looked at the AL Rookie of the Year odds back in February, DeLauter was down in the pack. He was at +2000, which was the 10th-best odds at the time.

Here’s what I said on DeLauter at that time :

Another player who appeared in last year’s postseason is Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter. He mashed 21 home runs with an .859 OPS in 34 Triple-A games last season. In a Cleveland lineup in need of some bats, he could rack up the counting stats, hitting either ahead of or behind Jose Ramirez, who I also like for AL MVP.

DeLauter has hit in the two hole between Steven Kwan and Ramirez in all five games this season, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

After a strong opening week, that +2000 price for DeLauter is a distant memory.

While he’s not the favorite – that honor goes to Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (+290), who has had a strong start as well –, DeLauter’s odds for AL Rookie of the Year are all the way down to +310.

It’s still early in a long 162-game season, but keep an eye on DeLauter and the AL Rookie of the Year market as the season moves along.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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