Chicago Bears 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Can Caleb Williams Build on Breakout Season?

The Chicago Bears surprised a lot of people this season, going from worst to first in the NFC North and ousting the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round for their first playoff win since 2010.

Caleb Williams showed promise under center behind Protector of the Year Joe Thuney, and Ben Johnson proved to be the right choice to lead the Bears at head coach.

Chicago finished the year ranked sixth in offensive yards per game, but also allowed the fourth-most yards per contest.

Can the Bears build on their momentum heading into next season? Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Bears Super Bowl 61 Odds

+2500 (Tied for 15th)

Despite going the furthest in the playoffs of any NFC North team, the Bears are behind the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in 2027 Super Bowl odds. The Packers and Lions are both at +1400, but at least Chicago is well ahead of the Minnesota Vikings at +6000.

The Bears are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals at +2500, and are right behind the Houston Texans (+2000) and Jacksonville Jaguars (+2200) to stay in the top half of the odds.

Chicago doesn’t have a ton of free agents, but they could lose two pieces in their secondary. Cornerback Nashon Wright and safety Jaquan Brisker are both set to hit the open market.

After a few noisy offseasons, the Bears won’t need to make any major changes this time around.

Johnson and Williams had a great first season together in Chicago. They’ll look to build on that in 2026, and an improved defense could help the Bears become a real threat in the NFC.

