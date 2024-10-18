Chiefs vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will throw down in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 7.
In this article, we're talking touchdown scorers. There's no prop bet that's more electric to cash than a wager on a player to find the end zone. I have one for each team that I'm targeting in this game.
Chiefs vs. 49ers Touchdown Bets
- George Kittle Touchdown (+165)
- Noah Gray Touchdown (+950)
George Kittle Touchdown
The Chiefs have struggled to defend tight ends this season. Isaiah Likely, Mike Gesicki, and Juwan Johnson are tight ends who have all had big games against Kansas City through the Chiefs' first five games this season.
If that trend continues, George Kittle should be poised for a big performance. Kittle has already found the end zone five times this season so he's clearly their top red zone target. I'm surprised he's still available at +165 odds to score a sixth touchdown on Sunday.
Noah Gray Touchdown
Noah Gray sees way too much action for him to be listed at almost 10-1 on Sunday. Amongst all pass-catchers for the Chiefs who will be suiting up on Sunday, he's fourth in targets, third in receptions, and fourth in receiving yards.
The backup tight end has been a real option for Patrick Mahomes in this offense and while their opponents may focus on Travis Kelce in the red zone, that could open things up for Gray to score a touchdown. This is worth a sprinkle at +950 odds.
