Chiefs vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

Iain MacMillan

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will throw down in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 7.

If you want to check out the latest odds for the game, including my final score prediction, you'll find those in my article about the game here.

In this article, we're talking touchdown scorers. There's no prop bet that's more electric to cash than a wager on a player to find the end zone. I have one for each team that I'm targeting in this game.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Touchdown Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • George Kittle Touchdown (+165)
  • Noah Gray Touchdown (+950)

George Kittle Touchdown

The Chiefs have struggled to defend tight ends this season. Isaiah Likely, Mike Gesicki, and Juwan Johnson are tight ends who have all had big games against Kansas City through the Chiefs' first five games this season.

If that trend continues, George Kittle should be poised for a big performance. Kittle has already found the end zone five times this season so he's clearly their top red zone target. I'm surprised he's still available at +165 odds to score a sixth touchdown on Sunday.

Noah Gray Touchdown

Noah Gray sees way too much action for him to be listed at almost 10-1 on Sunday. Amongst all pass-catchers for the Chiefs who will be suiting up on Sunday, he's fourth in targets, third in receptions, and fourth in receiving yards.

The backup tight end has been a real option for Patrick Mahomes in this offense and while their opponents may focus on Travis Kelce in the red zone, that could open things up for Gray to score a touchdown. This is worth a sprinkle at +950 odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

