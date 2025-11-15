Chiefs vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a battle for the AFC West crown. The Broncos are the current leaders and betting favorites, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. are right behind them with the experience of nine-straight division titles on their side.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for Sunday's showdown.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets
- R.J. Harvey OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
- Rashee Rice OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+205)
R.J. Harvey OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
JK Dobbins is likely to miss Sunday's game with an injury, which means RJ Harvey will get a chance to play as the Broncos' starting running back. He has put together a solid rookie season, including averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He should be able to find some success against a Chiefs defense that has struggled to stop the run at times this season, 25th in opponent rush EPA and 22nd in opponent rush success rate.
Rashee Rice OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Rashee Rice to go over his receiving yards total is my No. 5-ranked player prop in this week's edition of the player prop countdown:
Keep an eye on the Broncos' injury report this week. Patrick Surtain is listed as questionable, and if he doesn't suit up against the Chiefs, it could lead to a massive game for the Chiefs' primary receiver, Rashee Rice. Rice has seen 7+ targets in all three of his starts since returning from his suspension. He has reached 80+ receiving yards in two of those three starts.
Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+205)
Courtland Sutton may be the primary receiver in this offense, but Troy Franklin has seen more targets (73), receptions (42), and touchdowns (5) than Sutton. That makes him a valuable option to find the end zone for the sixth time this season at +205 odds.
