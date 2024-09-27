Chiefs vs. Chargers Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Kansas City Poised to Steamroll Los Angeles)
The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first AFC West game of the season when they head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in Week 4 action.
Justin Herbert's status for this game has been up in the air, but recent reports seem to indicate there's a chance he straps on his helmet on Sunday.
Let's take a look at how that has affected the odds ahead of Sunday's game and then I'll do my best to predict the final score of this Week 4 showdown.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -7 (-115)
- Chargers +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -310
- Chargers: +250
Total
- 40 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Herbert reports have made an impact on the odds and the Chargers have improved their chances of winning as a result. The spread has shifted one point from Chiefs -8 to Chiefs -7. Their implied probability based on moneyline odds have also improved from 23.26% to 28.57%.
The total has also increased one point from 39 to 40.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Even if Herbert is able to go on Sunday, the Chargers are still going to be without at least one starting offensive tackle in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, the other starting offensive tackle, may also miss Sunday. With the Chargers already limited with the amount of weapons and elite players, missing any is going to make this an uphill battle against the Chiefs.
Kansas City has been able to win plenty of regular season games the past handful of seasons, but they haven't done a great job of covering big spreads. With that being said, this seems like a prime opportunity for them to finally be able to cover a big number, facing a banged up Chargers team.
The best chance for Los Angeles to stay in this game is to slow down the pace of play and put up a strong defensive performance. That's why I expect the Chiefs to win, cover, but for the total to stay UNDER the set number of 40.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 13
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.