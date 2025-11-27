Chiefs vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Can Kansas City Cover?)
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to climb above .500 while the Kansas City Chiefs hope to avoid falling back to .500 on Thanksgiving Day.
The Chiefs came away with an overtime win against the Colts to snap a two-game skid, while the Cowboys overcame a 21-0 deficit for a last-second win against the Eagles on Sunday.
The oddsmakers have the Cowboys as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 13 matchup.
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -3.5 (-105)
- Cowboys +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -180
- Cowboys: +150
Total
- 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened as the Chiefs battle the Cowboys in Dallas.
Can the Cowboys make it three wins in a row?
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I'm not ready to buy in on the Cowboys. I understand they've been better defensively since the trade deadline, but a win against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles with some offensive issues isn't enough for me to buy all in on this team. Meanwhile, I believe the Chiefs are underrated in the betting market for the first time in a long time. While their record isn't nearly as good as last season, the Chiefs' underlying metrics are significantly better, including ranking fifth in overall DVOA and 11th in Net Yards per Play, both of which are far better than they ranked last season.
Let's not forget how bad the Cowboys' secondary has been. They rank 27th in opponent dropback success rate and 26th in opponent dropback EPA. They've also allowed the second-most yards per pass attempt at 7.3. The Chiefs have only faced one defense this season that ranks in the bottom 10 in that stat. It was the Commanders' back on Oct. 27, and the Chiefs won 28-7 behind 299 passing yards by Patrick Mahomes.
This is quietly a great matchup for the Chiefs. I'll lay the field goal on them in Dallas.
Pick: Chiefs -3 (-115) via FanDuel
I don’t know if I could have said it better myself. We all know that the Raiders aren’t a good team, and the Eagles lost Sunday’s game just as much as the Cowboys won it.
The Chiefs have had a few tough matchups in recent weeks, but they should be able to take care of business against the Cowboys.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Cowboys 24
