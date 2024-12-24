Chiefs vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Christmas Day in Week 17 (Bet on Russell Wilson)
Some people may be looking forward to opening gifts or the big dinner on Christmas Day the most, but I'm looking forward to the two NFL games above all else.
The action will kick-off at 1 pm ET when the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can check out the latest odds for the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite player props for this holiday showdown.
Chiefs vs. Steelers Player Prop Bets
- Russell Wilson OVER 221.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Isiah Pacheco UNDER 42.5 Rush Yards (-113) via Caesars
- T.J. Watt OVER 0.25 Sacks (-120) via DraftKings
Russell Wilson OVER 221.5 Pass Yards (-115)
The Steelers best path to victory is on Russell Wilson's arm. Kansas City ranks 15th in opponent dropback EPA and 14th in opponent dropback success rate.
Wilson has struggled in terms of putting up big numbers lately, but the Steelers have been missing George Pickens. With his top receiver back in the lineup, Pittsburgh is in a great spot to have a huge bounce back performance from its passing game. I'm willing to buy low on Wilson on Wednesday.
Isiah Pacheco UNDER 42.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Isiah Pacheco hasn't been as featured in the Chiefs offense as people expected since returning from injury. He has played in fewer than 40% of offensive snaps in three of his four games since returning and has failed to eclipse 32 yards in his last two games, averaging only 3.8 yards per carry.
Now, he faces a Steelers defense that is allowing just 4.2 yards per carry on the season. I'm going to fade Pacheco on Christmas.
T.J. Watt OVER 0.25 Sacks (-120)
The Chiefs have some injuries on the offensive line, including DJ Humphries, which should bode well for the current betting favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt. We only need him to record half a sack on Wednesday for us to cash this ticket.
Let's hope he can track the slippery Patrick Mahomes down at least once.
