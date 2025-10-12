Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers with a fibula injury.
Godwin missed the beginning of the 2025 campaign recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered last season, and it now appears he could miss more than just Week 6.
Godwin's injury reportedly is different than the ankle issue he dealt with in 2024, but he is being considered week-to-week.
With Mike Evans and Bucky Irving also out for Week 6, the Buccaneers have very few healthy playmakers on offense.
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka should continue to play a huge role in the offense, as should backup running back Rachaad White.
If you're looking to bet on the Bucs in the prop market, there is a secondary receiver that may be worth a look on Sunday.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
While there are still plenty of options to consider in the Tampa Bay passing game, Egbuka is going to be the top one for most bettors.
However, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes there is another wideout -- Sterling Shepard -- that could be undervalued in the prop market on Sunday:
Sterling Shepard Anytime Touchdown (+330)
Sterling Shepard has been the unsung hero of this Buccaneers offense. He has hauled in 4+ receptions in every game so far, and he's coming off a performance against the Seahawks where he hauled in his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign. He's a great dark horse bet at +330 to score a touchdown for the second straight week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.