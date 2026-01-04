Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Falcons)
New Orleans Saints star receiver Chris Olave has put together an insanely impressive 2025 season, but his campaign will be cut short.
The former first-round pick has been ruled out for Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons after doctors discovered a blood clot in his lung.
This is a huge blow to the Saints passing offense and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, although the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Shough is making a push for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Olave is a major reason why.
This season, Olave has 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. He's really come on as of late, scoring four touchdowns over the last three weeks while posting back-to-back 100-yard games.
Hopefully, he'll make a full recovery ahead of the 2026 season. For Week 18, the Saints may look elsewhere in the passing game, setting up some interesting player prop options.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Falcons
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for Week 18 in his Player Prop Countdown. Even with Olave out of the lineup, he's fading a Saints pass catcher in this matchup with Atlanta:
Juwan Johnson UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-114)
Few teams have defended tight ends as effectively as the Atlanta Falcons this season. They have allowed the fourth-fewest receptions to opposing tight ends, so if that trend continues on Sunday, Juwan Johnson could have a quiet game for the Saints.
Johnson could see a few more looks with Olave out, but the Saints tight end has just four games all season with six or more receptions. This is a solid play for him on Sunday afternoon.
