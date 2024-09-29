Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Falcons)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave – who was listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons – is expected to play on Sunday.
This is a major boost for the Saints, who will also have Alvin Kamara (questionable) in action, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
New Orleans is looking to avoid a second straight loss after coming up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Olave had a big game against Philly, catching all six of his targets for 86 yards and a score.
With Olave expected to play, there shouldn’t be much that changes for the New Orleans passing game. However, should bettors consider wagering on him in the prop market?
Here’s a full breakdown of Olave’s props for Week 4.
Chris Olave Prop Bets for Saints vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +135/Under -175)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +205
Olave has had two solid games this season, but he only has 12 total catches on 14 targets. Some of that is due to the Saints’ blowout win in Week 1 where he caught just two passes (on two targets) for 11 yards.
Since then, Olave has been targeted 12 times, clearing 80 yards in both of his matchups.
Still, last week was the only time he went OVER 5.5 catches, which is why it is set a plus money in Week 4.
Atlanta will likely start AJ Terrell on Olave, and it comes into this game allowing the 11th fewest passing yards and just three passing scores this season.
Honestly, Olave is a tricky player to bet since he has only found the end zone 10 times in 34 games in his NFL career. While the value at +205 is enticing, I think the best bet to make in this game is on Olave’s receiving yards.
Derek Carr went to Olave often down the stretch against the Eagles, and if the Saints fall behind in this matchup, he’ll be the clear No. 1 option in the passing game.
Since he’s cleared 80 yards in each of his last two games, I don’t mind betting on Olave to clear 60.5 in Week 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
