Is CJ Stroud Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Texans)
The Houston Texans will be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.
Stroud, who suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, was ruled out early in the week by Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. That puts Houston in a tough spot heading into a crucial AFC South matchup, as it is just 3-5 in the 2025 season and behind Jacksonville (5-3) and Indianapolis (7-2) in the AFC South standings.
With Stroud out on Sunday, the betting odds for the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup have flipped. Houston went from a 1.5-point favorite at home to a 1.5-point underdog at home with backup Davis Mills set to make the start.
At DraftKings, Houston is -105 on the moneyline to pick up a win and get to 4-5 in the 2025 season.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. The Texans are just 21st in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and that is likely to take a hit in Week 10 with Mills under center. Houston scored just three points against Denver in Week 9 after Mills came in for Stroud.
Against Denver, Mills completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 130 yards and did not throw a score or a pick.
Jacksonville's defense isn't nearly as dangerous as Denver's but the Texans are going to need to score more than 15 points if they really want a chance to win this divisional battle. Stroud's next chance to play would be in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans if he's able to clear concussion protocol.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
