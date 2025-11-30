Is C.J. Stroud Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Colts)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has missed the team's last three games with a concussion, but he is set to return for a massive AFC South battle with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Stroud, who has led the Texans to a 3-5 record in his eight starts in 2025, takes over for backup Davis Mills after he led Houston to wins over Jacksonville, Tennessee and Buffalo over the last three weeks.
Stroud's return has impacted the odds for this game for Houston. The Texans opened the week as 3.5-point underdogs on the road, but that line actually moved up to as far as Houston +4.5 at DraftKings. As of Sunday morning, the Texans are just three-point underdogs in this matchup, a pretty major move considering Stroud was expected to return for this matchup after he returned to practice before missing Week 12.
There are a couple of factors at play that could have impacted the odds for this game.
First off, the official announcement for Stroud's return could have brought in more money on the Texans, as the betting market and public likely views him as an upgrade over Mills -- even though the backup led Houston to three wins in a row.
The second reason could be Daniel Jones' fibula fracture, as the Colts quarterback is attempting to play through the injury against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL.
Houston is firmly in the mix to win the AFC South and to make the playoffs in the AFC at 6-5 this season, especially after both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens lost on Thanksgiving.
Stroud is looking to build on a solid season to date in Week 13, as he has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games.
