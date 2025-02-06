Clippers, Hawks NBA Championship Odds Following Bogdan Bogdanovic-Terance Mann Trade
The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks orchestrated a deal on Thursday afternoon, as Atlanta sent three second-round picks and Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Clippers for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.
Here's a look at how this deal has impacted the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.
Clippers NBA Championship Odds Following Bogdan Bogdanovic Trade
Addng Bogdanovic gives the Clippers another wing that can score and shoot the ball at a high rate, but it did have to part ways with Mann.
Mann had gotten off to a slow start this season and saw his minutes per game fall under 20. With the emergence of Amir Coffey, the Clippers chose to go for more offense at the deadline around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Oddsmakers have kept the Clippers at +2500 to win the NBA Finals -- the seventh-best odds in the league.
Hawks NBA Championship Odds Following Terance Mann Addition
The Hawks made multiple deals at the deadline, trading De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bogdanovic to L.A.
Mann could be a solid wing piece for the Hawks to upgrade their defense around Trae Young. While he's only averaging 6.0 points per game this season, Mann could see an expanded offensive role in Atlanta with Jalen Johnson out for the season.
The Hawks have remained at +100000 to win the title. They currently hold the No. 9 seed in the East and have lost nine of their last 10 games.
