Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
In this story:
The Memphis Grizzlies return home to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies bounced back last time out with a win in Charlotte after falling in Minnesota over the weekend. Memphis is now 6-1 in its last seven games.
Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost four in a row, including the first three games on this road trip. Los Angeles is still looking for its first road win of the season, going 0-8 thus far.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers +7.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers +220
- Grizzlies -270
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, WATN
- Clippers record: 4-12
- Grizzlies record: 13-5
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – Out
- Nick Martinelli – Out
- Jordan Miller – Out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Cameron Boozer – Out
- Jerami Grant – Out
- GG Jackson – Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out
- Richie Saunders – Out
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cam Spencer OVER 17.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-109)
Cam Spencer has carved out a nice role for himself in Memphis. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game through 18 contests this season.
The shooting guard has been especially productive as of late, going OVER 17.5 PRA in eight straight games and 13 of his last 15 after three UNDERs to start the season.
Spencer went OVER 17.5 PRA in his three last matchups against the Clippers as well.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies are 13-5 against the spread this season, including 10-2 as a favorite and 4-2 as a home favorite. They’ve been winning by margin in most of their recent victories as well.
Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost by double digits in each of their last four games and their last five losses overall.
Memphis should be able to extend its winning streak tonight at home.
Pick: Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop