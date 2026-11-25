The Memphis Grizzlies return home to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies bounced back last time out with a win in Charlotte after falling in Minnesota over the weekend. Memphis is now 6-1 in its last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost four in a row, including the first three games on this road trip. Los Angeles is still looking for its first road win of the season, going 0-8 thus far.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +7.5 (-110)

Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers +220

Grizzlies -270

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, WATN

Clippers record: 4-12

Grizzlies record: 13-5

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

Nick Martinelli – Out

Jordan Miller – Out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cameron Boozer – Out

Jerami Grant – Out

GG Jackson – Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out

Richie Saunders – Out

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Spencer OVER 17.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-109)

Cam Spencer has carved out a nice role for himself in Memphis. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game through 18 contests this season.

The shooting guard has been especially productive as of late, going OVER 17.5 PRA in eight straight games and 13 of his last 15 after three UNDERs to start the season.

Spencer went OVER 17.5 PRA in his three last matchups against the Clippers as well.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

The Grizzlies are 13-5 against the spread this season, including 10-2 as a favorite and 4-2 as a home favorite. They’ve been winning by margin in most of their recent victories as well.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost by double digits in each of their last four games and their last five losses overall.

Memphis should be able to extend its winning streak tonight at home.

Pick: Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.