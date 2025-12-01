Clippers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are an impressive 9-2 at home this season, but they did lose on Saturday night to the Detroit Pistons to snap a lengthy winning streak.
Now, Miami is favored against the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, who have gotten out to a slow start in the 2025-26 season. The Clippers are just 5-15 and have lost four games in a row to fall near the bottom of the Western Conference.
This is a revenge game for Miami’s Norman Powell, who was traded in the offseason by the Clippers in a three-team deal that netted Los Angeles John Collins. Powell and the Heat beat the Clippers by one in L.A. earlier in the season.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player to bet on in the prop market and a prediction for Monday’s showdown.
Clippers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +6.5 (-118)
- Heat -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +200
- Heat: -245
Total
- 235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Clippers record: 5-15
- Heat record: 13-7
Clippers vs. Heat Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Jahmyl Telfort – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Norman Powell – available
- Terry Rozier – out
- Myron Garner – questionable
- Vladislav Goldin – questionable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable
- Keshad Johnson – questionable
- Kasparas Jakucionis – questionable
- Jahmir Young – questionable
- Andrew Wiggins – available
Clippers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell 20+ Points (-163)
Powell had 21 points on just 10 shots in his first meeting with his former team this season, and he’s scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 16 appearances overall.
He’s averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3.
Even with Tyler Herro back, Powell has still gotten a bunch of touches, scoring 28 points in Miami’s last game against Detroit. He’s a steal at this line on Monday.
Clippers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miami is a great bet at home:
The Miami Heat are one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 9-2 straight up and 7-4 against the spread.
They’ve already beaten the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A. earlier this season without Tyler Herro, and now Herro, Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo are all expected to be in the lineup on Monday.
So, Miami is a great bet as a 6.5-point favorite, especially since the Clippers are just 5-15 against the spread overall this season. The Heat are seventh in the NBA in net rating while the Clippers are just 24th, and Los Angeles enters this game on a four-game skid.
Miami’s offense is one of the toughest to face in the league, as the Heat push the pace (No. 1 in pace) and are in the top half of the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage. The Clippers (28th in pace) would prefer to slow things down, butI’m not sold on them dictating this game after they lost a track meet between these teams in L.A.
Miami should move to 10-2 at home on Monday night.
Pick: Heat -6.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
