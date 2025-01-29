Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
The San Antonio Spurs are back from their trip to Paris for the 2025 NBA Paris Games, and they are in desperate need of a run to get back in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
San Antonio has won just three of its last 10 games, losing by 38 in its last game against the Indiana Pacers. Now, the Spurs are the No. 12 seed in the West and three games back of the No. 9 seed.
On Wednesday, the Spurs host a Los Angeles Clippers team that is sixth in the West and hoping to make a second-half run with Kawhi Leonard back in action.
Oddsmakers have favored the Clippers by four points, just the seventh time this season that Los Angeles has been favored on the road.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Clippers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -4 (-110)
- Spurs +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -180
- Spurs: +150
Total
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southwest
- Clippers record: 26-20
- Spurs record: 20-23
Clippers vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Cam Christie – out
- Kris Dunn – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Kai Jones – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Riley Minix – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
Clippers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard UNDER 18.5 Points (-125)
While the Spurs aren’t an elite defensive team, I think this prop is a little high for Kawhi Leonard – especially since he’s yet to play 30 minutes in a game this season.
Leonard is averaging 14.8 points per game, clearing 18.5 points on just two occasions. Kawhi is taking 12.8 shots per game, but his 3-point shot (29.4 percent) hasn’t come along yet this season.
If Leonard is going to only play about half the game, I can’t get behind him at a number he’s failed to break in 75 percent of his games this season.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle UNDER 13.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle is averaging 11.7 points per game this season, and I think he’s a little overvalued in this prop against one of the best defenses in the NBA.
The Clippers are No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and they rank No. 5 in points allowed per game to point guards and No. 9 in points allowed per game to shooting guards. That’s mainly because of the plethora of elite defensive wings on this roster.
Castle has looked good in his first professional season, but he’s struggled with his efficiency (40.0 percent from the field, 25.9 percent from 3). He’s also cleared 13.5 points in just 15 of his 42 games this season.
I’m not buying Castle after he saw extended time in a 38-point loss – taking 20 shots – against Indiana in his last game.
Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Spurs rank just 26th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, and I’m not sold on them as a home underdog – a spot that they’re just 5-8 against the spread in this season.
Los Angeles hasn’t been elite over its last 10 games record-wise (6-4), but it ranks third in the league in net rating over that stretch and is now No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating.
With Leonard back, the Clippers have a higher ceiling on offense, and I think they’ll be able to handle the wings in San Antonio (Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Castle) on the defensive end.
The Spurs are a young team, and it’s become evident that they may be a season away from truly competing for a playoff spot. I think the Clips cover this short spread on Wednesday.
Pick: Clippers -4 (-110)
