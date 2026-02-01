Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

A pair of potential playoff teams in the Western Conference face off on Sunday night, as Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and has overachieved all season long after being projected to finish well under .500 in the 2025-26 campaign.

Unfortunately for the Suns, Devin Booker (ankle) will not play in this matchup, and the team is just 4-4 when he sits this season. Still, Phoenix has won back-to-back games without Booker, and it’s only a 1.5-point underdog on Sunday.

The Clippers have worked their way into the play-in tournament field after a slow start to the campaign, and they’ve won eight of their last 10 despite losing to Denver on Friday night.

Can the Clips pick up a road win and inch closer to the No. 8 seed in the conference?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday night’s showdown.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -1.5 (-115)

Suns +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers: -125

Suns: +105

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Clippers record: 22-25

Suns record: 30-19

Clippers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Chris Paul – out

TyTy Washington – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

James Hardne -- out

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – out

Jalen Green – questionable

Clippers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+122)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Kawhi is worth a look, even against a tough Suns defense:

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last 12 games, shooting 40.8 percent from deep on over eight attempts per game during that stretch.

While he’s facing a strong Phoenix Suns defense (fifth in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game), I think Leonard is a great bet at this price (+122) to hit three or more 3s.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has made a conscious effort to shoot more 3s this season, averaging a career-high 7.1 attempts per game while knocking down 39.5 percent of those tries. He’s averaging 8.3 attempts per game since Dec. 20, finishing with three or more made 3s in 12 of those 17 matchups. This price is too favorable to pass up on Sunday night.

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Phoenix has cleared 105.5 points in back-to-back games, hanging 114 on the Pistons and 126 on the Cavs in two huge wins without Booker. However, the team is still averaging just 106 points per game in the eight games that Booker has missed, failing to clear this total four times.

The Suns have also finished with less than 100 points on two occasions without Booker this season.

Now, the Clippers aren't an elite defense (they're just 17th in defensive rating over their last 15 games), but they do play at the third-slowest pace in the NBA. So, less possessions on Sunday could make it tough for the Booker-less Suns to put up a big scoring number.

The Clips, despite ranking 21st in defensive rating for the season, are ninth in the league in opponent points per game (113.0) because of their slow pace of play. After two strong offensive showings against Detroit and Cleveland, I wouldn't be shocked if the Suns came back to earth a bit on Sunday night.

Pick: Suns Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.