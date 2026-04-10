Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in tournament preview on Friday night. There is still home-court advantage to be decided for that all-important game, though, with the Clippers holding a one-game lead on the Blazers.

Portland is happy to be back at home after two road losses in Denver and San Antonio this week. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is coming off a home loss to the Thunder after beating two non-playoff teams.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +1.5 (-115)

Trail Blazers -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers -105

Trail Blazers -115

Total

226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, KUNP

Clippers record: 41-39

Trail Blazers record: 40-40

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

Isaiah Jackson – Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Jerami Grant – Out

Vit Krejci – Questionable

Damian Lillard – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Questionable

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Toumani Camara OVER 21.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-108)

Toumani Camara is stepping up for Portland at the end of the season. The big man is more known for his defensive prowess, but he’s been putting up points in recent games.

Camara has gone OVER 21.5 PRA in five straight games, averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in that span. He’s capable of getting to this number with points alone, which he did in three of those five contests.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

These teams are playing for home-court advantage, which has been important for both sides this season. Los Angeles is 19-21 on the road and 22-18 at home, and Portland is 18-23 on the road and 22-17 at home.

With the spread at just -1.5, I have to look to the home team tonight. The Blazers did just beat the Clippers 114-104 in Los Angeles to end March.

Pick: Trail Blazers -1.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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